How to contact FOX31 and Channel 2 while phones are down

DENVER — Phones at FOX31 and Channel 2 have not been functioning properly for much of the day Friday.

If you would like to get in touch with us, please use one of the two options below:

Call the assignment desk’s temporary line (this phone is unaffected by the outage): 303-241-6358.

Email us: tips@kdvr.com

The outage is due to a CenturyLink fiber being cut at Broadway and 6th Avenue in Denver, a short distance from the KWGN/KDVR station. CenturyLink says a third-party construction crew cut the line.

CenturyLink is working with the Governor’s Office of Information Technology to fix the problem.

We apologize for the inconvenience.