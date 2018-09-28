Former Fort Collins coach pleads not guilty to molesting boys

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A former volunteer hockey coach accused of molesting two boys in northern Colorado has pleaded not guilty to child sex assault charges.

The Coloradoan reported that Andrew Vanderwal entered his plea Fort Collins on Thursday as family members of the children cried.

He is scheduled to stand trial in February.

The case has been delayed because Vanderwal fled to Mexico in early 2017 after posting bail. The mother of one of the alleged victims traveled to Mexico to help find him and he was arrested by the FBI this winter.