Democrats walk out after Senate committee sets vote on Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON — Several Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee walked out of a hearing on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Kamala Harris of California, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island left after the GOP chairman set a vote on the nomination for 11:30 a.m. MDT Friday.

That was approved by a committee vote along party lines, 11-10. Democrats say Republicans are rushing the confirmation.

During that vote, Hirono yelled: “‘I strongly object. What a railroad job. No, no, no.”

Republicans earlier blocked Democratic efforts to subpoena a high school friend of Kavanaugh, who’s been described as a witness to an alleged assault involving Kavanaugh about three decades ago.

The Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote to subpoena Mark Judge was defeated in a party-line vote.

Democrats say Judge has never been interviewed by the FBI or questioned by a member of the committee, and that committee has a responsibility to subpoena Judge before it votes on whether to recommend Kavanaugh to the full Senate.

Kavanaugh denies the allegation.

The committee chairman, Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley, has read a statement from Judge that says he doesn’t recall the events described by Kavanaugh’s accuser and “never saw Brett act” in the way that he’s accused of.

Emotions in the Capitol were running high over the nomination.

Soon after Republican Sen. Jeff Flake announced he’d vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, he was cornered by two women as he got into an elevator to head to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Through tears, the women implored him to change his mind about his Kavanaugh vote.

The women were seen in TV footage blocking the Arizona senator from closing the elevator door. One woman begged Flake to look him in the eye. She said: “Look at me and tell me that it doesn’t matter what happened to me.”

Another woman said Flake was allowing someone who “violated someone” to serve on the Supreme Court. Both women cried as they spoke to him.

Eventually a member of Flake’s staff said they needed to go and the doors closed.