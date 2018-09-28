Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wyoming native Chancey Williams and his “Younger Brothers Band,” have relentlessly toured the Western United States, developing a rabid fan base not seen from the Cowboy State since Chris LeDoux. In fact, Chancey Williams and LeDoux are the only two people to ride in the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo (one of the most famous in the world, the touted “Daddy of ‘Em All)

Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band had a successful night at the Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards, taking home two awards. The band was named the RMCMA’s, Entertainer of the Year and also took home the RMCMA’s Album of the Year for their latest album, Rodeo Cold Beer.

SEE THEM IN CONCERT TONIGHT!

CHANCEY WILLIAMS & THE YOUNGER BROTHERS

5450 North Valley Highway, Denver, CO (map) Grizzly Rose ,

Ages 18 and Up