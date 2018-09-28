Brighton dog taken to shelter after escaping home gets adopted by new family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- While one local family is happy, another is heartbroken.

Earlier this month, a husky named Luka got out of his Brighton family's yard. He was found and taken to the Adams County Animal Shelter.

Dogs at the shelter must stay for five days before they are put up for adoption. Shelter staff did not hear from Luka's family during that period.

The family says it was traveling in Florida at the time and bad weather kept them away from home longer than expected.

Luka was adopted by another family. His original family said they were not informed the pet would be put up for adoption.

The shelter said it followed state guidelines and that Luka had escaped six times in less than one year.

Luka’s new family says the dog is adjusting well and sent the following statement to FOX31 and Channel 2:

"My wife and I had lost our [husky] of 9 years about a year and a half ago due to heart failure. We literally watched him pass in our arms at the veterinarian's office at about 4 in the morning. Like I said, it's been about a year and a half ago and we just weren't ready for a new pet addition to the family yet. For the past four months, we have been blessed with our kids and grandkids staying with us till [their] house was ready for move-in. They have a pet German shepherd that is a sweetheart and she had grown on us. Well, the kids are moving now, and we now felt ready for a new pet addition to our family. We went to the shelter where we found a husky that was available for adoption. We were so happy to be able to fill the void that we have had for the past year and a half. The shelter told us that he had been in and out of [their] custody a number of times and the owner had stopped communication with them. So, we [took] him to our family and is filling our hearts with love and friendship again. Very hard situation for all but I feel he's in a good and safe home and he is very happy here."

Adams County officials are in contact with the dog's new family to see if it is willing to give Luka back to his original owners.