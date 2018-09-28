Arvada PD: Theft suspects arrested after crashing into vehicles, fleeing

ARVADA, Colo. — Four people have been arrested for allegedly stealing before damaging vehicles while trying to flee officers, the Arvada Police Department said Friday.

APD said officers responded to the 8000 block of Wadsworth Boulevard on the report of a theft. Officers attempted to contact the suspects. However, one of the suspects drove into four cars, including a police vehicle, while trying to flee the area.

The driver then crashed into another police vehicle while leaving the parking lot, according to APD. The heavily damaged suspect vehicle was abandoned in a neighborhood. The suspects then ran across Lake Arbor Golf Course before being arrested. Four people were arrested in all.

APD said the suspect vehicle was stolen. No officers or community members were injured during the incident.

Police said many charges have been filed and there are “more to come.”