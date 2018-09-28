Cold front delivers 20-degree temperature drop across Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A cold front barreling into northeast Colorado will bring a 20-degree temperature drop on Friday with fog and mist in the morning.

Skies will turn sunny, but the high temperature will only reach about 57 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains stay unaffected by the font with sunshine and highs ranging from 55 to 65 degrees.

A mountain wave cloud develops Saturday with sunshine mixed in and significantly warmer temperatures at 85 degrees.

A backdoor cold front hits on Sunday, dropping highs to 75 degrees.

Next week continues to look unsettled as the remnants from Hurricane Rosa slide across Colorado from Tuesday to Friday.

