2 recent shootings in Lodo party district isolated incidents, police say

DENVER -- Denver Police are investigating two shootings in one of the city's most popular destinations.

Gunshots were heard just before 2 a.m. Friday near Market and 14th streets in lower downtown.

One person was killed and another injured. A triple shooting took place at Market and 16th streets on September 16.

Police have not yet released details concerning any suspects but ask that anyone with information contact the Crimestoppers line at 720-913-STOP (7867).

DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers those planning to enjoy upcoming activities in the area should not fear for their safety, "These are isolated incidents so I think it would be safe to come down this weekend."

He adds that police presence is being bolstered in the Lodo area, "they have staffed those (areas) with additional officers."

Law enforcement advises everyone to follow basic safety rules.

Avoid walking alone at night and be aware of your surroundings.