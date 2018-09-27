Witness: Homicide in Uber driver’s vehicle was self-defense

DENVER — A witness to the deadly Uber shooting on Interstate 25 near University Boulevard told the Problem Solvers it was a case of self-defense. The Denver District Attorney is expected to reveal its evidence at Friday’s preliminary hearing for Michael Hancock.

The former Uber driver has been in jail since June 1, after shooting Hyun Soo Kim dead. Hancock has been charged with the First Degree Murder of his 45-year-old passenger but he’s maintained it was self-defense and a woman who claims to have witnessed the incident backs him up.

The 27-year-old asked the Problem Solvers to protect her anonymity but FOX31 has confirmed she called Denver’s Homicide Hotline on the day of the shooting. She told FOX31 she was driving northbound on I-25 around 2:45 a.m. when she saw a southbound car being driven erratically.

“The only reason I stopped is because I`m also a CNA [certified nursing assistant] and so I assumed heart attack, seizure, something like that. I was going to help him out as much as I could,” said the witness who claimed the highway was lit well enough for her to see a driver being punched by his passenger.

“Then I saw the passenger, I just saw his arms but he was like, he was hitting the driver repeatedly,” said the 27-year-old witness.

Her memory matches what Hancock told a 911 operator moments after the shooting. According to a search warrant obtained by the Problem Solvers Hancock, “was hit in the face and grabbed by the passenger. Mr. Hancock also said the guy was feeling on him.”

“Eventually they hit the wall opposite side a couple of times and that`s when I heard the gunshots go off,” said the female witness.

The autopsy report shows most of the entrance wounds were in the victim’s backside but it also found Kim had a blood alcohol level of .308, nearly four times the legal limit to drive.

“I hope and I`ve been praying for him that people realize that what he (Hancock) did was not murder, it was self-defense and he needs to be home with his kids,” said the 27-year-old witness.

When police tried to interview the witness the day after the shooting she changed her mind and did not make herself available to detectives. Eventually on June 14, according to a search warrant, the woman’s mother told police, “her daughter was only willing to work with the defense attorney in this case.”

Denver detectives have filed a new search warrant to obtain the witness’s cell phone records to confirm her location at the time of the homicide.

No word if the witness will testify for Hancock at his preliminary hearing but she could be a huge witness for the defense if the Judge agrees there’s enough evidence to bound the case for trial.