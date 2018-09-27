× Westminster police investigate crash at 84th and Federal

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A crash injured two women and shut down busy roads in Westminster during the evening commute Thursday. Westiminster police originally said one person had died at the hospital, but changed their information to say the female passenger in the vehicle was being taken into surgery at the hospital.

The single vehicle crash happened at West 84th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

The driver of the SUV had minor injuries, police said. Investigators said they believed drugs and/or alcohol may be a factor in the crash.

“Due to the vehicle striking an electrical pole and the damage sustained to that pole we are working with Xcel Energy to stabilize the pole. Until that pole is stabilized northbound Federal Boulevard is shut down from 80th Avenue to 84th Avenue. 84th Avenue is shut down westbound from Bryant Street. We have no estimated time on when the road will reopen,” a police spokeswoman said.