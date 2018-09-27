Warm and dry across the Front Range ahead of cold front, 20-degree temperature drop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be a beautiful fall day on Thursday with sunshine and highs about 78 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains stay dry with highs ranging from 55 to 70 degrees.

A backdoor cold front hits the Front Range on Friday with increasing clouds, fog and a 10 percent chance of drizzle.

Temperatures drop 20 degrees with highs of about 58 degrees.

The mountains stay relatively unaffected as the cold front sits low across the Front Range, though it will be breezy.

It will be dry and sunny on Saturday and Sunday. Highs surge to the mid-80s on Saturday before dropping back to the 70s on Sunday.

Next week looks interesting with active weather possible.

The remnants of Hurricane Rosa might get drawn north from the Pacific all the way into Colorado along with a cold front.

Precipitation could be widespread across the Colorado.

