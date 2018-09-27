Tom Hanks transforms into Mister Rogers in first look of new film

LOS ANGELES — Sony reveled the first look at Tom Hanks as beloved children’s TV show host Mister Rogers on Thursday afternoon.

In photo posted by Sony Pictures, Hanks is dressed in a bright red sweater pulled over a buttoned-up shirt and tie and smiling happily at the camera.

The 62-year-old actor also has gray-dyed hair and eyebrows completing his transformation and giving fans around the world a burst of joy.

Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers, coming to a neighborhood near you October 2019. pic.twitter.com/2TP3eiPUCx — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 27, 2018

The film, which hits theaters in October 2019, was originally reported to be tiled “Are You My Friend,” but is currently untitled.

Fred Rogers, who died in 2003, had a resurgence this year with Morgan Neville’s documentary, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” being a huge hit at the box office and considered to be a front runner for best documentary at the Oscar’s.