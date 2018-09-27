× Temperature violations for failed restaurants on Report Card

DENVER — Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

Session Coffee

The Denver coffee and breakfast shop failed our report card with nine critical health code violations August 30. The health department ordered Session to repair their sinks and ensure there is hot water.

Other violations included:

Burritos tossed for not being held right temperature

Sanitizing solution weak

Employee handled cash and credit cards then handled food

Session Coffee’s owner said, “All of the violations were corrected according to the health inspector’s request within a week.”

Session Coffee is located at 1340 Santa Fe Drive.

The Corner Beet

Denver inspectors cited the restaurant for nine critical violations August 29.

The issues included:

Rodent droppings

Tofu and sprouts tossed for not being held right temperature

Touching ready to eat tomatoes with care hands

The restaurant sent the following email:

“The Corner Beet promotes health and wellness which aligns with having a clean and healthy environment- because of this, our house ethos reflects those same principles.

Last week, The Corner Beet was given a health inspection where a few unknown issues were brought to our attention. Most of these issues were corrected immediately on site while the inspection was still taking place. We had a second inspection the following week and all violations had been corrected and approved by the health inspector.

We are thankful for the opportunity to rectify our violations and make our establishment a better environment for our customers. We have implemented stricter quality-control procedures and will continue to improve in all aspects of our business. We invite you to visit our establishment and enjoy the nutritious and pleasant meals and beverages our loyal customers have come to expect from The Corner Beet.”

Corner Beet is at 1401 Ogden Street.

Abo’s Pizza

This New York style pizza parlor in Arvada scored two inspections without critical violations.

Owner Curtis Rayford said, “My wife and I are here open to close seven days a week. Employees we do have, we supervise them so when some of the equipment goes down or the cooler is not running right, we get people in to fix it immediately … If you open a business you want to do the right thing. The object is to have people come in, not for them to run away.”

Abo’s Pizza is at 14705 West 64th Avenue.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

Check your favorite restaurants