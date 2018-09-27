St. Jude Dream Home – Furniture Row Giveaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The St. Jude Dream Home is truly stunning, and all ticket sales go to help sick children and their families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Paula takes us on a Furniture Row tour of the beautiful home built by Oakwood Homes located at: The Enclave | 4950 Liverpool Street | Denver, CO.

5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3 car garage

Approximately 5,900 sq. ft.

Gated community with luxury amenities including a 2,400 sq. ft. beach entry pool and private patio with an outdoor fireplace.

OPEN HOUSES

September 15 – October 21, 2018

Saturdays, 9am – 5pm & Sundays, noon – 5pm

PRIZES

Every $100 ticket purchase provides the opportunity to win the house and/or a secondary prize valued at $1,000 or more. These prizes include:

Early Bird Prize: Cruise package, valued at $3,000, courtesy of Eye Center of Northern Colorado. Get your tickets by September 28.

Bonus Prize: 2019 Lincoln MKC, courtesy of Landmark Lincoln. Get your tickets by October 12.

Secondary Prizes:

$1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of All My Sons Moving & Storage

Three $1,000 VISA gift card

Artesso SmartTouch Technology Kitchen Faucet in Stainless, with soap dispenser, courtesy of Brizo

Open House Prize: Just for visiting the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Open House, you can register FREE to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Furniture Row!

GIVEAWAY DATE

October 25, 2018

Winners will be announced on FOX31 Denver & Colorado’s Own Channel 2.