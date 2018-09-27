RTD A and B lines to be shut down for 48 hours over weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The RTD A and B lines will be shut down for 48 hours this weekend for construction work on the Central Park Boulevard bridge, the north metro N Line and signal testing.

Service will be shut down from 3 a.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Monday. Bus shuttles will be provided.

Those taking the A Line between Union Station and Denver International Airport should allow an hour of additional travel time and an extra 30 to 45 minutes on the B Line between Union Station and the Westminster Station.

For the A Line, buses will leave Union Station between 3:15 a.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday every 15 minutes on the quarter hour.

Buses will leave Denver International Airport between 4:05 a.m. Saturday and 1:50 a.m. Sunday every 15 minutes at five, 20, 35 and 50 minutes after the hour.

On Sunday, buses will leave Union Station between 3:15 a.m. Sunday and 12:30 a.m. Monday every 15 minutes on the quarter hour.

Buses will leave the airport between 4:05 a.m. Sunday and 1:20 a.m. Monday every 15 minutes at five, 20, 35 and 50 minutes after the hour.

For the B Line, buses will leave Union Station between 6:09 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11:09 p.m. Saturday and Sunday every hour at nine minutes past the hour.

Buses will leave the Westminster Station between 5:43 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 10:43 p.m. Saturday and Sunday every hour at 43 minutes after the hour.