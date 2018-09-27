Rockies control their own destiny on path toward the playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – The Rockies are in control of their own destiny as they push toward the playoffs.

They need to win two of their last three games this weekend against the Nationals for a chance to play in the postseason.

Based on how the final few games of the season play out, the Rockies could end in a divisional tie, they could go to the Wildcard game or they could win the NL West. They could face the Dodgers, Cubs, Brewers or Braves.

“Not only is it who is going to play who, but it’s who is going to have home field advantage,” Joey Schor of Denver’s National Ballpark Museum told FOX31.

The museum features historic displays of each team the Rockies could face in the potential tie-breaker game or first game of the post season.

“Whether it’s the Braves, Brewers, the Cubs, the Rockies are still this newer team that doesn’t have the history,” he said.

The Rockies are looking to earn their place in baseball history in 2018. If they end the season with a better record than the Dodgers, they will win the NL West title for the first time in franchise history.

In that case, they would face the Braves in the first round. Homefield advantage will go to whichever team ends the season with a better record. In this scenario, at least one playoff game would be played in Denver.

The Rockies could end up facing the Cubs or the Brewers in the first round of the playoffs if they end up down the Wildcard path.

“It’s ridiculous because there are so many scenarios,” Schor said.

There is a worst-case scenario in which the Rockies do not make the playoffs at all. That would happen if both the Rockies and the Cubs get swept in the final series of the regular season.

“It’s baseball. You can’t predict it, anything can happen,” Schor said.

The National Ballpark Museum is located half a block away from Coors Field. It will have extended hours during the Rockies playoff push.