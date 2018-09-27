Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Setting up shop at The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace, Peak-A-Boo Play will be a clean, safe pop-up experience offering drop-in open play for kiddos 3 years old and under. Parents/caretakers must be present and will have opportunities to socialize, grab coffee and take a breather while their kids explore over 500 square feet of mats, plush tumbling gear, toys, bubbles, music and more. And, of course, pre/post-play shopping and eating at Stanley can never disappoint.

Peak A Boo Play has a special offer for Colorado's best viewers.

$2-dollars off the first visit... When you mention colorado's best.

for more information... Visit peakabooplay.com... Or email info@peakabooplay.com.

you can also find it on facebook and instagram.