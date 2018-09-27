Lose inches fast with MD Body & Med Spa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This fall, feel sexy and confident! The proven CoolSculpting technology can help you slim down and get the results you want. Brandy Montoya from MD Body and Med Spa joined us this morning to show off the amazing results their clients are getting.

MD Body and Med Spa has a great offer for our Colorado's Best viewers: the first 15 people to call will get a free consultation, plus 25% off CoolSculpting. And on September 27th MD Body and Med Spa will be hosting a cool event at the Greenwood Village Location. Swing by between 5:30pm and 7pm to see a live CoolSculpting demo. Plus there will be chances to win prizes and get discounts.

Call MD Body and Med Spa today! They're the #1 CoolSculpting provider in Colorado with more than 14,000 procedures performed. Call them at (303)220-1100, or find them online at MDBodyAndMedSpa.com.