Local woman participating in intense off-road challenge

MONUMENT — A local woman is about to participate in the first women’s off-road navigation rally held in the United States. It’s called the ‘Rebelle Rally’ and it will take place in California next month.

This will be Tiffany Walker’s second time competing in the event. The Colorado Springs resident fell in love with off-road driving about 9 years ago.

“It’s just exhilarating,” Walker explained. “And I think there is a stigma about women in the automotive industry and there are some incredible women out there”.

The competition spans 8 days and 1,500 miles. About 40 teams are registered this year and each team features two women (a driver and a navigator).

“The event starts in South Lake Tahoe and you end up in the dunes in Southern California,” Walker said of the competition. “There is no cellphone, no GPS, you can’t even wear a GPS enabled device. You are given topographical maps, a compass and a plotter”.

Each morning participants are given latitude and longitude coordinates. They’re supposed to plot them on a map and find hidden checkpoints.

“This is the week I’ve started losing sleep because it’s playing in my head,” Walker joked.

Walker is part of ‘Team Roads Less Traveled’. You can follow their adventure online and on social media:

Website: www.teamroadslesstraveled.com

Facebook: teamroadslesstraveled

Instagram: teamroadslesstraveled

Twitter: @Team_RLT