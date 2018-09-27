LIST: Stores at Denver Premium Outlets in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — More than 60 stores opened at the metro area’s newest outlet mall Thursday morning. The Denver Premium Outlets, located just east of Interstate 25 and north of 136th Avenue in Thornton, offer a variety of shops selling clothing, cookware, food, fragrances and other products.

There are currently 61 stores open for business. Another six are expected to open soon.

Below is a list of stores you can find at the mall: