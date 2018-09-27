LIST: Stores at Denver Premium Outlets in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — More than 60 stores opened at the metro area’s newest outlet mall Thursday morning. The Denver Premium Outlets, located just east of Interstate 25 and north of 136th Avenue in Thornton, offer a variety of shops selling clothing, cookware, food, fragrances and other products.
There are currently 61 stores open for business. Another six are expected to open soon.
Below is a list of stores you can find at the mall:
- Aéropostale
- American Eagle Outfitters
- Ann Taylor Factory Store
- Armani Exchange
- ASICS
- Banana Republic Factory
- Bare + Beauty
- BOSS-Hugo Boss
- Calvin Klein
- Carter’s
- Charleys Philly Steaks
- Christopher & Banks
- Clarins Factory Store
- Coach Outlet
- Cole Haan Outlet
- Coleman/Marmot
- Columbia Factory Store
- Converse
- Crocs
- Express Factory Outlet
- Famous Footwear Outlet
- Forever 21 (opening soon)
- Fragrance Outlet
- G-Star RAW
- Gap Outlet
- GNC
- Guess Factory
- Helzberg Diamonds Outlet
- Janie & Jack
- Johnston & Murphy Factory Store
- Journeys
- Kate Spade New York
- Kay Jewelers Outlet
- Le Creuset Outlet
- Levi’s Outlet Store
- LOFT Outlet
- Lucky Brand Jeans (opening soon)
- Merrell
- Michael Kors Outlet
- Movado Company Store
- New Balance Factory Store
- Nike Factory Store
- Old Navy
- OshKosh B’Gosh
- Perfumania
- Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store
- Puma
- Red Fox
- Rise Pies (opening soon)
- Skechers
- Starbucks
- Stir Fry 88
- Sumo Sushi & Izakaya (opening soon)
- Sunglass Hut
- The Bounce Place
- The Luggage Factory
- Tommy Hilfiger
- Top Dawg (opening soon)
- Tory Burch
- True Religion Outlet
- Tumi
- Under Armour
- Uniform Destination
- Vineyard Vines
- Volcom
- Wetzels’ Pretzels (opening soon)
- Wilsons Leather Outlet