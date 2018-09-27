‘Last Man Standing’ returns with new episodes on FOX31

DENVER — “Last Man Standing” is back from its 2017 cancellation with all new episodes on FOX31 starting on Friday night.

The show, which is set in Denver, stars Tim Allen as Mike Baxter who works in the corporate headquarters of a sporting goods store and is known for his strong conservative views.

The comedy was canceled by ABC in May 2017, a move that drew criticism from Allen and prompted fans to create petitions for its return.

“Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years,” Allen tweeted at the time.

The show references its previous cancellation in the season seven premiere episode that has been featured in promos for the show where confused son-in-law Kyle (Christoph Sanders) can’t find his favorite TV show.

“Why would they cancel a popular show that everybody loves?” he asks.

“Maybe they’re a bunch of idiots. Just try another channel,” Mike replies.

Mike goes onto joke “Am I wrong or is it like way better on this network?”

In addition to Allen, fellow series stars Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Jonathan Adams, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson and Hector Elizondo are set to return as series regulars.

The show will welcome Molly McCook as middle daughter Mandy and Jet Jurgensmeyer as Mike and Vanessa’s grandson Boyd. The duo replace original cast members Molly Ephraim and Flynn Morrison, who played Mandy and Boyd during the series’ run on ABC.

“Last Man Standing” averaged 8.3 million viewers for ABC during the 2016-2017. It was the network’s second-most-watched comedy after “Modern Family,” a release from Fox said.

All new episodes of “Last Man Standing” air Fridays at 7 p.m. on FOX31. Episodes from past seasons air weekdays at 2 and 2:30 p.m. on Colorado’s Own Channel 2.