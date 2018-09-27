× ‘Gummball 5k Run and Walk’ fundraiser to honor fallen Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A fundraiser in honor of fallen Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm has just been announced.

The “Gumball 5k Run and Walk” will take place on Sunday, October 7th from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. It will be held at Riverdale Regional Park at 9755 Henderson Road in Brighton.

The race benefits the Gumm family as well as the Adams County Sheriff’s Foundation.

Deputy Gumm was shot and killed during a foot chase with a suspect in late January. He was one of three Colorado deputies killed within a five week period.

Registration and race details can be found here.