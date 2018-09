DENVER — Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed briefly west of Quebec Street on Thursday morning because of a multivehicle crash.

Several vehicles and a semitruck were involved in the crash just before 7 a.m.

Traffic quickly backed up in the area to Interstate 25 as crews worked to remove the vehicles and clean up the scene. Two lanes of the interstate reopened at 7:20 a.m.

It’s not known if there were any injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.