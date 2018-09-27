Denver Public Schools announces interim superintendent

DENVER — Dr. Ron Cabrera, a Denver North High School teacher who has spent 40 years working in education, will serve as Denver Public Schools’ interim superintendent. The district made the announcement Thursday.

Current superintendent Tom Boasberg’s last day is Oct. 19, after which Cabrera will fill the position.

Members of the Denver Board of Education made the appointment unanimously, DPS said in a statement. Board President Anne Rowe made the announcement after a meeting at Stedman Elementary in Park Hill, where Cabrera was principal between 1988 and 1991.

“We have a lot of work to do and we need to keep DPS moving forward,” Rowe said. “Ron’s leadership on equity and the opportunity gap throughout his exceptional career, and his deep roots in Denver, will provide tremendous stability and leadership during this transition.”

Boasberg announced his departure from DPS in July. He served the district since January 2009. In the DPS press release, Boasberg lauded the board’s choice of Cabrera.

“Ron is a talented, caring, and highly respected leader,” Boasberg said. “Ron’s leadership capabilities and knowledge of DPS will allow our focus to remain exactly where it should be – on helping every student succeed.”

Cabrera has worked in a number of roles as schools around the metro area, DPS said. In addition to Denver, he has held positions in Boulder, Commerce City, Westminster and Loveland.

“My core values are respect and dignity for all students and families, and my moral purpose is closing the achievement gap,” Cabrera said in the DPS release. “It is a great honor to do this work for Denver.”

DPS said Boasberg will work with Cabrera to ensure a smooth transition.

The district continues to search for a permanent superintendent. They hope to announce a new leader in December. Cabrera said he is not applying to the permanent position.

DPS has about 92,000 students.