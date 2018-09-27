Denver lawyers analyze the Kavanaugh hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The hearing was unprecedented.

Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday about alleged assault at the hands of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as millions of Americans watched from afar.

Chris Decker was also watching. Decker is a Denver defense attorney who has cross examined hundreds of sexual assault victims.

He says he was especially watching Rachel Mitchell, the Arizona prosecutor chosen by Republicans to question Christine Blasey Ford.

"It is the type of examination that even experienced trial attorneys fear," Decker said.

Decker's analysis? Mitchell failed. Decker says she was unable or unwilling to ask the tough, targeted questions that could have established inconsistencies in Blasey Ford's testimony.

"The questions this morning, while probative, were just not that sharp. They were not directed and lacked the punch I would have expected and I think the Republican senators would have hoped for," said Decker.

Attorney Pamela Maass represents survivors of sexual assault. If anything, she believes Mitchell's questions were too narrow.

"If the goal was to get the truth they should have been open ended," she said.

Maass and Decker do agree on one thing. They say Brett Kavanaugh's demeanor was not was they expected.

"The judicial temperament didn't come across to me," said Maass.

"Showing that anger or emotion is usually dangerous," added Decker.

However, this isn't a trial and there's no telling what kind of impact today's hearing will actually have until Kavanaugh's confirmation comes before the Senate for a full vote.