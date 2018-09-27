Denver 3-year-old who police believe died of abuse identified

DENVER — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the 3-year-old who police officers found dead in a Denver apartment Tuesday.

Jeromiah Gurule was pronounced dead at the scene. They had just turned 3 years old on Friday, Sept. 21.

The cause and manner of death is pending investigation.

John Affourtit, 33, is being investigated for murder in the first degree of a child under 12 years old in a position of trust.

DPD said around 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to an apartment on the 900 block of South Dahlia Street on a report of a 3-year-old child who was not breathing. First responders tried to revive the child, but were unsuccessful.

The Medical Examiner responded to the scene just before 2:30 a.m. the next morning.

“Through the investigation of this incident, detectives from the DPD Homicide Unit, in partnership with the Office of the Medical Examiner, learned the child died as a result of physical abuse,” DPD said in a release Thursday.

Affourtit was arrested Wednesday night. He is the boyfriend of the victim’s mother and lived in the same apartment as the victim. The apartment is located in the Virginia Village/Glendale area.