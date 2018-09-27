× Childish Gambino postpones Denver concert due to injury

DENVER — Childish Gambino, the artist also known as Donald Glover, has postponed his remaining “This Is America” tour dates in 2018 due to an injury.

His Pepsi Center show — originally scheduled for Oct. 9 — has been rescheduled to Dec. 4.

According to TMZ, the rapper injured his foot and had to cut a concert short in Dallas.

Denver fans aren’t the only ones who are dealing with the tour’s postponement. Childish Gambino has seven other North American shows left on his “This Is America” schedule.

Rae Sremmuro and Vince Staples were scheduled to join Glover during the Denver show. It is unclear whether they will perform at the December date.