Careless driver critically injures student in crosswalk outside Aurora school

AURORA, Colo. -- It only took a few steps onto the crosswalk at Ceylon and Dunkirk streets in Aurora for 10-year-old Side Creek Elementary student Brendan Howarth to be in harm's way.

A speeding driver struck him Tuesday morning leaving him critically injured.

His father Shane tells FOX31 he heard the sirens from home, but didn't realize his son had been hurt.

Howarth was notified by school officials and later arrived at Children's Hospital where he found his child in the intensive care unit being treated for a collapsed lung, broken tailbone and other serious injuries.

The heartbroken father said, "It hurts because I can't fix it. I can't make it right. I can't take the pain away."

He says a a concern is that no crossing guards were present at the intersection. "There have to be safety mechanisms in place. Personally I don't care what the price is, raise my taxes spread it around and let there be a good safe environment where our children can go to and from school."

FOX31 obtained a statement from Aurora Public Schools saying, "This was a tragic accident. Our thoughts are with our student and student’s family during this difficult time. We have offered support on behalf of the Aurora Public Schools family. Our focus remains on supporting our student as he recovers."

The Aurora Police Department tells FOX31 the driver has been charged with careless driving resulting in injury.