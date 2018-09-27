Broncos tight end Jake Butt out for season with torn ACL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos tight end Jake Butt is out for the season after he tore the ACL in his left knee in a non-contact drill at practice on Thursday, the team announced.

Butt missed his rookie season in 2017 while recovering from an ACL tear in his right knee that he suffered during the Orange Bowl in his senior season at the University of Michigan.

“Jake has worked his tail off to recover from his previous injuries, and we feel terrible for him,” Broncos coach Vance Joseph said in a statement. “He’s a great kid who’s developed into a very good football player. We have no doubt Jake will come back stronger than ever.”

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Butt has been a solid part of the Broncos offense in the first three games of the season, including setting up a gaming winning score against the Seahawks in week one.

Overall, he had eight passes for 85 receiving yards in three games this season, which ranks fourth on the Broncos offense. He averaged 10.8 yards per reception.

With Butt out for the season, the Broncos will look to tight end Jeff Heuerman and fourth-year tight end Matt LaCosse.