Another blast of cool Fall air

We have a cold front on the way tonight which will be increasing clouds across metro Denver and kicking up the wind. Your Friday will start off with gusty wind, some clouds and even a light shower or sprinkle. We expect sunshine to return for the afternoon as the wind slowly diminishes. You will certainly notice the much cooler temperatures expected to be in the mid to upper 50s.

We quickly return to the warm 70s & 80s over the weekend with plenty of sunshine both days.

We are forecasting rain chances to return by Tuesday and last through Thursday. It won't rain all the time, but scattered showers will be possible each day.

