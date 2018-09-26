Walk button at busy intersection now blocked by a large electrical box

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – A crosswalk conundrum is confusing walkers at the intersection of Louisiana Ave. and Colorado Boulevard.

The walk button on the northeast corner of the intersection is blocked by an electrical box. It is mostly inaccessible to pedestrians.

“You have to climb up this embankment and reach around it and it’s no good,” pedestrian Tim Roxby told FOX31. “It’s kind of a pain.”

The box used to be on the north side of the streetlight pole. Denver Public Works told FOX31 a contractor moved the box to the south side of the pole because they are getting the area ready to replace the traffic light.

“You have to push it otherwise you’re taking your life into your own hands getting across [Colorado Boulevard],” pedestrian Tim Wasmer said.

According to Denver Public Works, before the box was moved to block the button, the walk signal was reprogrammed to trigger every time the light changes. It gives pedestrians a chance to cross whether the button is pushed or not.

DPW also says contractors will be moving the box back to its original location on Thursday.