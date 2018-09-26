Veteran’s widow could lose home while waiting for death certificate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alison Duran cries as she remembers the times she’s shared with Wayne Duran, the love of her life for more than 30 years, “He was my life, my soulmate, my angel.”

At age 69, Duran became ill at home then died less than 24 hours later on August 17. Alison says it was a shock, “I don't know how to explain it except that I couldn't believe it, gone that quick.”

Duran served his country as a proud Marine.

He then ran a small tree cutting business and made sure to provide for Alison by taking out a life insurance policy.

Weeks after his passing, there is still no death certificate, which is required for a policy payout to cover the mortgage and other expenses.

Alison tearfully tells FOX31 she’s can’t wait much longer, “I'm broke and everybody's coming to me left and right, I don't know where to go.”

Insurance expert Daniel Kuzbiel of Kuzbiel Insurance Brokers tells us once the actual cause of death is revealed, the payout can be affected, “different policies have different stipulations where certain causes of death are excluded.”

He recommends that everyone with a policy speak to mortgage, credit card and insurance companies about programs that can tide you over in the case of a death certificate delay, which can be a common occurrence.

The Denver Public Health Department can provide a certificate without the cause of death until testing is completed.

RELATED: FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve