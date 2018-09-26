Suspects carjack woman in DIA parking lot after firing at officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Carjacking suspects opened fire at officers then escaped by stealing a vehicle with a woman inside from the Pikes Peak parking lot at Denver International Airport early Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

About 1:15 a.m., police attempted to stop the suspects in the 24700 block of East 75th Avenue, near several rental car businesses southwest of the airport.

The suspects shot at the officers and were able to get away. The officers did not return fire and they were not struck, a police spokesman said.

A perimeter was set up to search for the suspects when police said a woman was carjacked in the Pikes Peak parking lot.

The woman got out on her own or was forced out of the silver BMW in the 4400 block of Havana Street about 13 miles from the parking lot.

She was taken to a hospital with a head laceration and is expected to be OK.

Police found the vehicle unoccupied in the 1600 block of North Ulster Street, about five miles from where the woman got out of the vehicle, about 3 a.m.

The Pikes Peak lot was closed for about two hours, reopening about 3:30 a.m.

The suspects are still being sought. Police did not provide a detailed description of them.