Students running late to game stop in their tracks for national anthem

MIDLAND, Mich. — A photo of four Michigan students showing their respect for the national anthem has gone viral.

The photo was taken by Mike Ullery Jr. at Friday’s football game, WNEM reported.

Ullery said the boys were running late to the game when they heard the national anthem playing.

That’s when the four boys stopped, took off their hats and placed their hands over their hearts.

“I was impressed by these Bullock Creek boys,” Ullery wrote in his Facebook post that has been shared more than 2,500 times.

Ullery said the four students reached out to him to identify themselves. They are Dakota Lehner, Mikiah Lehner, Taylor Cox and Collin Hitchingham.

“You guys made a lot of people proud. Good job guys!” Ullery said.