Serious crash closes U.S. 6 through Clear Creek Canyon

GOLDEN, Colo. — Both directions of U.S. 6 are closed through Clear Creek Canyon between Golden and Colorado Highway 119 due to a serious crash.

The Golden office of the Colorado State Patrol posted the information via Twitter just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A CSP spokesperson said the crash happened at mile marker 266. A motorcycle and pickup truck were involved. Two people aboard the motorcycle were transported to Denver Health Medical Center. The spokesperson could not speak to the extent of their injuries or say whether the truck driver was hurt.

There is no estimate as to when the 11-mile stretch of highway will reopen.

CSP suggested drivers use Highway 119 south to Interstate 70 or north to Golden Gate Canyon Road (or Colorado Highway 72) as alternate routes.