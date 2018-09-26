Senate questions Kavanaugh on fourth allegation after anonymous letter sent to Sen. Gardner’s office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- The Senate Judiciary Committee is questioning Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after an anonymous letter was sent to Sen. Cory Gardner's office.

Republican Judiciary Committee members outlined the letter and questioned Kavanaugh during a phone call on Tuesday, according to a transcript.

The anonymous complaint sent to Gardner's office said that Kavanaugh physically assaulted a woman he socialized with in the Washington, D.C., area in 1998 while he was inebriated.

In the phone interview, Kavanaugh said the events did not occur.

"We're dealing with an anonymous letter about an anonymous person and an anonymous friend. It's ridiculous," he said, according to the transcript.

The sender of the letter detailed the alleged event that involved her own daughter, Kavanaugh and several friends.

A portion of the letter was read to Kavanaugh. "When they left the bar under the influence of alcohol. They were all shocked when Brett Kavanaugh, shoved her friend up against the wall very aggressively and sexually. There were at least four witnesses including my daughter."

Sources told FOX31 that the letter was "extremely anonymous" and that it lacks many details.

Breaking: My Source in Washington DC emphasizes the new 4th accuser, first delivered through Senator Gardner’s Office, is extremely anonymous. Delivered by the mailman. Many details lacking. Stressing caution with reporting this. But it’s out there via NBC News #kdvr — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) September 26, 2018

In a statement, Sen. Gardner's office said:

"On September 24th our Denver office received an anonymous letter in the mail about an alleged incident with Brett Kavanaugh in 1998. The letter contained no names, no address, and no contact info. Upon receiving the anonymous letter we immediately notified the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is handling the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh. The letter was shared with both Republican staff and Democrat staff. Due to privacy regarding mail that comes into our office, we do not share the content of correspondence. Additionally, this anonymous letter contained no name or no contact info so our office is unable to contact the individual that sent the anonymous letter."

Kavanaugh and his initial accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, will testify Thursday about her claim that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school.

A second woman, Deborah Ramirez, who lives in Boulder, told The New Yorker that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her when he was in college.

On Wednesday, a third woman, Julie Swetnick, alleged more claims of sexual misconduct during Kavanaugh’s high school years. She also said Kavanaugh was among those in a group that ‘gang’ raped girls, according to a document posted on Twitter by her lawyer, Michael Avenatti.