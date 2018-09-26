× Roller coaster temperatures continue, sunshine expected for Wednesday

Seasonal temperatures will move into the Front Range on Wednesday, with highs reaching the low 70s across the Denver metro area. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds with a light wind through the day. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out in southern Colorado only, primarily along the Colorado and New Mexico border.

Thursday will be slightly warmer, as highs reach the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions will be possible, with gusts as high as 20-25 miles per hour in the high country.

Our roller coaster ride of temperatures will continue by Friday, as highs drop back into the low 60s to end the work week. Expect mainly dry conditions by Friday afternoon, with an isolated shower or two possible across the northern Front Range.

The weekend will trend warmer, with highs returning to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions will clear out, with abundant sunshine expected both afternoons.

We’ll see a shift in our weather pattern as we head into the upcoming work week and kick off the month of October. Highs will stay in the 70s, but scattered showers will be possible both Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

