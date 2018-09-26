Roller coaster temperature ride continue with highs in 60s, 70s this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The fall season can bring big temperature swings as the battle between summer leaving and winter approaching gets underway. We have a few temperature changes in the forecast.

Thursday's high will be in the upper 70s in Denver followed by our first drop to the upper 50s to low 60s on Friday.

We will quickly rise to the 80s over the weekend only to be followed by another slide to the low 70s by the middle of next week.

We also have a few chances for needed rain.

The first is on Friday with a low 10-percent of light showers or sprinkles. The better chance arrives on Tuesday into next Wednesday with more scattered showers across the region.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.