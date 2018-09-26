Rockies Catcher Chris Iannetta’s New Pinot Noir

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Rockies are making a push for the playoffs and we had one special guest on today that got us more excited to celebrate. You know him as the catcher for the Colorado Rockies. Chris Iannetta also has a passion for wine. He has created his own wine brand called JACK. He, along with former teammate Vernon Wells, created JACK wines in 2012 and have been scoring 90+ points from top wine reviewers! JACK is considered a “high end” wine and produces a limited number of cases.

He also shared his 2016 JACK Pinot Noir: This is the first vintage of Pinot Noir from JACK. The wine is full-bodied, yet elegant and complex. The balance of the wine and vintage gives it a depth and richness that really shines through. Notes of dark fruits and raspberries paired with a long finish make this wine an exceptional effort for the first vintage.

you can reach JACK Winery at

Address: PO Box 6048, Napa, CA 94581

Phone: (707) 492-5436

Email: info@jackwinery.com

ALSO ON INSTAGRAM... TWITTER... AND FACEBOOK.