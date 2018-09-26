Recalled beef produced at Fort Morgan facility sold at Safeway, Target, other retailers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has released a list of retail locations and states that might have received some of the 132,000 pounds of ground beef recently recalled over a suspected E. coli outbreak.

Safeway and Target stores nationwide were on the distribution list.

Cargill Meat Solutions in Fort Morgan recalled the beef after one person died and 17 were sickened.

The beef was produced and packaged at the northeast Colorado plant on June 21 and shipped to retailers nationwide.

The products include 3-, 10- and 20-pound packages of ground beef under the Our Certified, Excel, Sterling Silver, Certified and Fire River Farms brands with July 11 use or freeze by dates.

The beef was distributed to several locations.

Aldi Stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wisconsin

FoodMaxx stores in California

Meijer nationwide

Pak N Save stores in California

Safeway/Albertson’s nationwide

Sam’s Club stores in North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia

Target nationwide

Vons stores in California

Regulators warned that people should also check for the products in their freezers. They advise throwing away the products or returning them to the location of purchase.

In a statement, Cargill previously said all of the affected products have been removed from supermarkets.

Food safety teams are reviewing the facility and others “to ensure we continue to deliver safe food,” the statement said.

“We were distressed to learn a fatality may be related to an E.coli contamination of one of our products,” it said. “Our hearts go out to the families and individuals affected by this issue.”

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service did not release information about the people who died or became ill, including locations.

The Cargill plant had a smaller recall of Excel ground beef in August, but no illnesses had been reported at that time.

Most people infected with E. coli develop diarrhea and vomiting. More severe infections can lead to kidney failure.