Pre-schoolers in metro Denver, around the country test toys for top 10 Christmas list

DENVER -- Christmas time can be a tough time for parents. One challenge is finding a gift that is fun and educational for the kids. What to do?

Well, how about buying a toy that’s already been kid tested, and parent approved?

It’s kind of a dilemma for parents around Christmas time. Buy the popular toys for their tots or buy something that helps the children learn?

For 11 years now Goddard pre-schools have been taking the mystery out of what to buy your kids for Christmas debate.

It’s known as the annual Goddard preschool toy test. Thirty toys, four classrooms, 58 kids. It’s a toy trial by fire.

After one week of intense playing, all the toys tested by the Goddard schools around the country will be ranked, graded, and placed on a top 10 list for parents to use.

So play tiny tots, play. Play like the wind so other children will benefit from your efforts.

After the week-long testing, all the data will be reviewed and Goddard schools will release a top 10 list of the best toys November 1.