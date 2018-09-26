× Police arrest man wanted in northwest Denver homicide

DENVER — The man accused of shooting and killing a woman in northwest Denver earlier this month has been arrested, the Denver Police Department said Wednesday.

Elijah Lucero, 19, is being held for investigation of first-degree murder for a shooting that happened on Sept. 7 near the intersection of West 39th Avenue and North Bryant Street. The area is in the Sunnyside neighborhood near its border with the Highland district.

Police said a 20-year-old female victim was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Shortly after the shooting, DPD asked the public to look out for Lucero, who was considered armed and dangerous.