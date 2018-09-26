Patriot Boot Camp Come to Denver Start Up Week

Patriot Boot Camp is hosting its next technology entrepreneurship boot camp in Denver, CO from September 28-30, 2018. The program will welcome 50 military veteran and spouse entrepreneurs from around the country, who will participate in educational workshops, mentoring sessions with startup experts, and peer networking over the course of three intensive days.AlertMe
