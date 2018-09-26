Old Spaghetti Factory building to become indoor mini-golf course and bar

DENVER – The building formally occupied by the Old Spaghetti Factory in downtown Denver will soon be restored and become an indoor miniature golf course and bar.

The downtown location of the Old Spaghetti Factory closed after 45 years earlier this month after they could not come to terms with a lease extension with building management.

Urban Putt, a San Francisco based company, will transform the building at 18th and Lawrence streets to bring the outside of the building back to its original condition when it was built in 1889.

It will feature two 9-hole miniature golf courses along with a food, bar and event space that will be open to people of all ages.

Urban Putt says golfers will be able to enjoy their favorite craft beer or cocktails along with food while they golf.

“My wife and co-owner Leslie Crawford is a Denver native, so the opportunity to restore this wonderful example of historic Denver architecture while providing a place for generations to enjoy is an opportunity we just couldn’t pass up,” said Urban Putt CEO Steve Fox. “When we decided we wanted to open a second Urban Putt, Denver was the inevitable choice–a vibrant city that we both know and love.”

Urban Putt plans on opening in Denver in the summer of 2019 and will be the company’s second location.