New crime lab set to open in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- A day before its grand opening, our cameras were allowed inside the Unified Forensic Lab in Douglas County.

The building started as an idea among various law enforcement leaders. Three years later, and the hope is that this lab will solve crimes faster than before.

“We had an idea of wouldn’t it be great if we could enter into some kind of partnership," Arapahoe County Sheriff Dave Walcher said.

It's a partnership between Arapahoe County, Douglas County, Aurora, and the 18th Judicial District. The partnership will serve more than a million people with the new crime lab.

“This facility exists for us to achieve justice in this community and that's how I see it. I don’t want to go all Joe Biden, but this is a big forensic deal, this building will outlast all of us here," 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler said.

Inside the building are tools to inspect firearms, DNA testing, a chemistry lab, and document analysis. It's 26,000 feet of space that leaders say will speed up the crime fighting process.

“We have great partners in the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, but they were clearly not built or funded to handle the volume of things that we’re now able to do," Brauchler said.

The CBI is in place to serve the entire state, and evidence sent to them can take at times, 18 months to process.

Now, law enforcement agencies in the 18th Judicial District can send samples to the unified lab.

“What we’re really looking forward to here is being able to submit samples from DNA, that aren't just going to be for the robberies and the rapes and murders, but also for those lower level crimes," Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said.