National Breakfast Month

If you have a fridge full of fat free yogurts and skim milk... listen up. New research shows full fat milk and yogurt may actually better for you. What?!

Dairy expert and one of the founding farmers of Maple Hill 100% grass-fed dairy is here to explain why fat is good! And in honor of September as Better Breakfast month, she's got some healthy breakfast ideas.

Cinnamon & Maple Overnight Oats

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup Maple Hill 100% Grass-fed Organic Milk

½ teaspoon vanilla

1 Tbsp brown sugar

½ tsp cinnamon

1 Tbsp maple syrup

Chopped pecans for topping

Layer oats, milk and vanilla into a mason jar. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, cinnamon and maple syrup. Pour mixture over the oats. Refrigerate oats overnight or at least 2 hours. Top with pecans before serving.

Maple Hill Keto Friendly shortcake:

- 1 egg

- 2 TBS Almond Flour

- 1/2 tsp baking powder

- 2 TBS *Coconut Oil or butter

- 2.5 TBS Maple Hill 100% Grass Fed Organic Whole milk

- 1 TBS Coconut Flour

- 1 tsp extracts (lemon or vanilla or 1/2 tsp of each)

Melt the butter or coconut oil in a custard dish or mug in the microwave for 30 seconds. Add remaining ingredients and whip together. Microwave for 1.5 - 2 minutes. Pop the shortcake out of the mug, slice in half.

Cake for breakfast or dessert idea:

Slice shortcake in half and top one half with Maple Hill 100% grass-fed plain blended yogurt. Top with second half of shortcake, ad another spoonful of yogurt and top with strawberries or blueberries.

Snack idea: raw cashew, almond or mix nut butter, add blueberries as an option. (This is basically a DIY cashew blueberry Perfect Bar, but much lower carbs, ssshhh!)

Snack / breakfast idea: raw butter butter and bacon ( the “almost Elvis”) He added bananas, they are not keto-friendly. But would be freaking delicious.

For a more savory breakfast: Reduce the milk to 1.5 TBS, and replace the extracts with 1/2 teaspoon of chili powder and/ or 1/4 tsp onion powder. Use the biscuit to make a breakfast sandwich. Top with Bacon or sausage, egg, Maple Hill cheddar or Maple Hill Dutch cheese.

Tangy vanilla pancakes:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. salt

1 large egg

3/4 cup Maple Hill 100% grass-fed organic vanilla whole milk yogurt

¼ cup Maple Hill 100% grass-fed organic Whole Milk

Grass-fed Butter for pan

Preparation

Preheat oven to warm. Whisk together yogurt, egg, and milk, then stir in flour, baking soda, and salt until it just smooth— don’t over mix batter. Let batter rest 10-15 minutes. Batter will be thick. Heat griddle or pan over medium heat. When a few drops of water scatter on the surface, the griddle is hot enough. Add a generous pat of butter to pan and let it foam. Working in batches, use ¼ cup measure to pour batter onto pan. Lift and rotate pan if necessary to spread thick batter. Lower heat to medium-low, and once bubbles appear on surface, flip. Cook until fully browned, about 1 minute more. Transfer to a heatproof plate in warmed oven and repeat until batter is gone. Serve with nut butters, real maple syrup, or as seen here, our Greek yogurt.

Variations:

You can add just about anything to this sturdy batter—we recommend citrus zest, finely chopped nuts, fresh berries, minced banana, or even crumbled bacon