LIST: Where to find deals on National Coffee Day

DENVER — Caffeine lovers, rejoice! National Coffee Day is this Saturday, Sept. 29. A number of national coffee chains are offering deals to celebrate. Below is a list of shops and the incentives they are offering:

7-Eleven:

People who buy a breakfast sandwich that costs at least $2 will get a free coffee, according to Fox News.

Barnes & Noble:

One free small iced or hot coffee for all customers, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Bruegger’s Bagels:

Customers with Inner Circle Rewards can get a free coffee with any purchase. The deal began on Sept. 22 and lasts through Saturday.

Caribou Coffee:

Those who purchase any food item will be given a complimentary coffee of the day, according to People.

Corner Bakery Cafe:

All locations are offering a free hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase on both Friday and Saturday, according to Refinery29.

Dunkin’ Donuts:

Anyone who purchases a hot coffee will get another hot coffee of equal or lesser value for free.

Krispy Kreme:

The doughnut chain is offering a free coffee of any size to any customer, with no purchase required. In addition, rewards members can get one doughnut for free. It is also introducing a new “Original Glaze” flavor for its coffee.

McDonald’s McCafe:

Get any size coffee for $1, or buy a medium or large McCafe beverage and get another for $.01. According to WalletHub, the offer is good through Sept. 30, but one must use the McDonald’s app to take advantage.

Peet’s Coffee & Tea:

Peet’s is offering a number of deals Saturday. First, 1-lb. bags of coffee beans will be discounted 25 percent. Those who buy 1 lb. of coffee will also get a cup of coffee or tea for free. Moreover, WalletHub says Peet’s will donate $1 for every pound of beans served to the charity TechnoServe, a non-profit organization focused on helping coffee farmers.

For those wondering: No, Starbucks has not announced any special deals for Saturday. However, according to WalletHub, for every cup of Mexico Chiapas coffee sold at its locations Saturday, the chain will donate a coffee tree to a Latin American farmer in need.