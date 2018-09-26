Kavanaugh denies new allegations, says they’re from ‘Twilight Zone’ and ‘never happened’

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh denied new allegations of sexual misconduct, saying they’re from the “Twilight Zone.”

In a statement Wednesday, Kavanaugh said: “This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don’t know who this is and this never happened.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee said Wednesday it is reviewing new allegations after attorney Michael Avenatti provided a statement from his client to the committee.

According to a document Avenatti posted on Twitter, the woman alleges she witnessed Kavanaugh “consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women in the early 1980s.”

The woman also made other accusations in her statement.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to accuse Avenatti of making false accusations against Kavanaugh.

“Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh,” Trump wrote.

“He is just looking for attention and doesn’t want people to look at his past record and relationships – a total low-life!”