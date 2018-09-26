× Group flies message over Boulder supporting Kavanaugh accuser Deborah Ramirez

BOULDER, Colo. — A women’s group flew a plane towing a message supporting Deborah Ramirez over downtown Boulder Wednesday morning.

A banner behind the small plane read: “THANK YOU DEBORAH. WE HAVE YOUR BACK.”

Ramirez was the second woman to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

UltraViolet paid for the ad. It describes itself as “an online community of over 1,000,000 women and men who want to take collective action to expose and fight sexism in the public sector, private sector and the media.”

The group also recently flew a plane over part of the San Francisco Bay Area to support Christine Blasey Ford, the first Kavanaugh accuser to come forward. That message had the same wording as the one that flew over Boulder, but it said “Christine” instead of “Deborah.”

UltraViolet also paid for television advertisements in Nevada, Arizona and West Virginia urging Republican lawmakers to vote against Kavanaugh.

“We believe Deborah Ramirez. We believe Christine Blasey Ford. Survivors of sexual assault don’t forget what happened to them,” said Shaunna Thomas, co-founder of UltraViolet in a statement. “Deborah Ramirez made the decision to come forward, tell her story, and relive her sexual assault trauma in favor of protecting women everywhere. That takes tremendous courage. UltraViolet and its more than one million members want her to know that she is a hero and that we have her back.”

Plane with a sign that reads "Thank you Deborah we have your back" circling over downtown #Boulder pic.twitter.com/vDJi2kEejV — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) September 26, 2018

On Wednesday, a third woman, Julie Swetnick, alleged more claims of sexual misconduct during Kavanaugh’s high school years. She also said Kavanaugh was among those in a group that ‘gang’ raped girls, according to a document posted on Twitter by her lawyer, Michael Avenatti.

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Kavanaugh has denied all of the allegations. President Donald Trump has stood by the nominee.