FOX’s hit series ‘Star’ returns for season 3 Wednesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA -- The music, the drama, the rise to fame - it all continues on season three of "Star" on FOX31 Wednesday night.

And there's a big reveal for the title character of the show, Star Davis.

"Already sort of being separated from her girls, and her core, and then finding out that she's pregnant, and, umm, it's a huge transition for her," Jude Demorest said about her character.

And it's pretty easy for Demorest to play a pregnant woman because she's pregnant herself.

"I'm so happy that we were able to lean into the pregnancy as opposed to covering it up because it's so much fun to play this crazy, this wild character pregnant," Demorest said.

"Star" airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. after "Empire" at 7 p.m. on FOX31.